Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $225.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

