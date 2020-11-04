Keybank National Association OH Sells 15,680 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,275,000 after buying an additional 190,624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,288,000 after buying an additional 318,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,822,000 after buying an additional 1,161,597 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,684,000 after buying an additional 373,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,700,000 after buying an additional 73,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

