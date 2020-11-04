Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,414,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.