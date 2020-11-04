Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,237 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Centene by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,390 shares of company stock worth $7,187,080. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

