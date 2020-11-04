Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 194,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 491.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at about $4,425,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 101,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.20. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.37.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

