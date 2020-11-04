Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.26 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 985.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,570 shares of company stock worth $371,513 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

