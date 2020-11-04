Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

