Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 8,731 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

