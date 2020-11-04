Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,255 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,445,000 after purchasing an additional 519,529 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 489,477 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 373,614 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,698.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 216,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $18,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

