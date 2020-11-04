Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,948,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,124,000 after purchasing an additional 345,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 881,939 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,075,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,846,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,740,000 after purchasing an additional 292,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,377,000 after purchasing an additional 173,626 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

REG stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $67.70.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

