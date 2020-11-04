Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 30,648 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONE stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

