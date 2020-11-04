Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $236,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $260.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $264.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

