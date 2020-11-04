Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $73.74 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,195 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $73,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 235,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 372,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $315.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

