Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $315.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

