DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 71,288 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 196.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 132,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Amdocs by 24.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.5% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

