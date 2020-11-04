CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,750,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,053,000 after acquiring an additional 133,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,706,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,935,000 after acquiring an additional 137,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,517,000 after acquiring an additional 66,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,931. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.