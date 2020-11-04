DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 29,615 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 157.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of F5 Networks worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after buying an additional 69,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after acquiring an additional 790,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $117,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,933 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of FFIV opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $596,494 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

