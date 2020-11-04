DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.