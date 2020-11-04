Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Trellis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $73.74 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 71,288 Shares of Amdocs Limited
CME Group Inc Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 29,615 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.
