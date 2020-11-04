Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trellis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

