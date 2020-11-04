Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 126,010 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $29,084,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,628.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 556,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 524,506 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 462,363 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Knight Equity reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,280. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

