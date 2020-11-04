Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 6,861 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Etsy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 700.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Etsy by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $74,629.41. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $74,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,819 shares of company stock worth $34,830,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

