Heard Capital LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.2% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,186.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,609,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,696 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

NYSE:JPM opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $315.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

