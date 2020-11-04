Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 32,335 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Peloton were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton by 19.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 984,684 shares of company stock valued at $90,379,726 over the last quarter.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.66.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Peloton’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Peloton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

