Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 479.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.