Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 479.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

