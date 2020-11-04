Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $315.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

