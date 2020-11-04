Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,888,000 after buying an additional 352,462 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 42.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 44,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 202.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

NYSE:VNO opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.