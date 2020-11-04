DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 23,960 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 154.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of IDEX worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in IDEX by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $180.42 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $194.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.11 and its 200-day moving average is $167.92.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $892,500.00. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $459,139.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,409 shares of company stock worth $25,265,098. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

