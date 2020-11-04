Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 5,698 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 372,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.3% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $418,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

