Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,907 Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mylan by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 324.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 290,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Mylan by 144.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 389,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 230,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

