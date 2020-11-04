Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.