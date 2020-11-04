DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,221,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,482,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 703,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after buying an additional 161,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

NYSE:LH opened at $210.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $212.47.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

