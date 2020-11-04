DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,166 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,885,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,812,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,326,000 after buying an additional 89,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,446,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.