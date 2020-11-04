Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 272.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

