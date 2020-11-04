Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,488 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after buying an additional 2,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,783,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,216,000 after buying an additional 2,091,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. Barclays raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.