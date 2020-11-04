Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.71 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,874,000 after buying an additional 543,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 614,362 shares during the period. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $50,544,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 930,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 170,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of APO stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.32%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

