Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,738 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

