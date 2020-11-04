Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $586,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

