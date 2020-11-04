Keybank National Association OH Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 34.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 120.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 609,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,607,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,659 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.