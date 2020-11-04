Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 96.0% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Shares of FITB opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

