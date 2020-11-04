Keybank National Association OH Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at $2,853,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

CASY opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.30 and a 200-day moving average of $164.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $186.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

