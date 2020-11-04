Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,177 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 165.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 152.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Barclays increased their target price on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

