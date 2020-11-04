Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.