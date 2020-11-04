Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total value of $3,670,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total value of $427,544.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,455.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,058 shares of company stock worth $10,157,551. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti increased their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $364.18 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $371.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

