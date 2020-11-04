Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,919 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

