Keybank National Association OH Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,734 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 108.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.