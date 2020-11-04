iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 472,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,333,000 after buying an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.74. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.12 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

