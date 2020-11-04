Keybank National Association OH Sells 748 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after purchasing an additional 834,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after purchasing an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,796,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 213.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 347,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 353.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,069,000 after purchasing an additional 343,084 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

HSY stock opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.01.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.