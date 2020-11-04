Keybank National Association OH Sells 372 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

