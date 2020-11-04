Keybank National Association OH Has $2 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

PAYX opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

