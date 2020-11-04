Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

